DSP Mutual Fund launches new investment platform Endurance SIF

New Delhi: DSP Mutual Fund (DSP MF) on Friday launched Endurance SIF, a new investment platform built for experienced investors that fills the gap between traditional mutual funds and personalized portfolio management. It offers the flexibility of bespoke portfolio strategies with a robust regulatory framework, ensuring that innovation doesn’t come at the cost of discipline or investor protection.

“Endurance – as the name suggests- aims to apply first principles of investing and risk management to offer absolute returns approach to investors and help them stay invested for long so that they reap the advantage of compounding. Here we will draw upon our 28 years of mutual Fund expertise and the last 12 years of hedge fund expertise that some of our global investors have taken advantage of,” said Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund.

To learn more, visit https://www.dspim.com/endurancesif and connect with DSP MF representatives.