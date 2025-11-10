DSP Mutual Fund announces launch of DSP MSCI India ETF

Mumbai: DSP Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of the DSP MSCI India ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund that seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI India Index (TRI). The ETF offers investors an opportunity to participate in India’s large and mid-cap companies through a globally tracked and time-tested benchmark.

The MSCI India Index represents a diversified portfolio of Indian equities across key sectors that capture the changing structure of India’s economy—from industrial-led growth in the 1990s to today’s services-driven landscape. The index currently covers a broad universe of large and mid-cap stocks, reflecting the depth and evolution of the Indian market.

Over the long term, the MSCI India Index has delivered a ~14 per cent CAGR over the past 27 years**, highlighting its ability to capture India’s growth potential while maintaining resilience across market cycles. The NFO of DSP MSCI India ETF will be open from November 10-17, 2025.

The DSP MSCI India ETF provides a tax-efficient route to access India’s growth story. Unlike overseas-listed ETFs, dividends received and portfolio rebalancing within the fund are not subject to immediate taxation in India. This structure enhances potential post-tax returns, especially for NRI and offshore investors seeking exposure to Indian equities through a locally domiciled vehicle.

The MSCI India Index’s diversified composition also ensures lower concentration risk compared to narrower benchmarks like the Nifty 50, while maintaining strong representation of India’s key sectors and high-quality

businesses.