DSP launches DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF

New Delhi: DSP Mutual Fund on Thursday unveiled the DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF, India’s first Flexi Cap Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The product tracks the Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 TRI, a benchmark that dynamically allocates across large, mid, and small-cap companies while focusing only on quality businesses.

Indian equity markets move in cycles, with different segments outperforming at different times. For investors, timing allocations can be challenging and costly. This ETF simplifies the process by using a transparent, rule-based framework—shifting into mid and small caps when they show momentum, and leaning on large caps when they lead. All 30 stocks are filtered for quality, ensuring exposure to fundamentally sound firms.

Since its inception in 2009, the index has delivered 17.6% CAGR, outperforming the Nifty 500 TRI while limiting downside during market stress, including the 2011 and 2018 corrections and the 2020 COVID crash. The New Fund Offer will be open from September 25 to October 6, 2025.