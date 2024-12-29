DRPPL rebrands itself to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Ltd

Mumbai: Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL), the company undertaking the ambitious plan of revamping Dharavi, is rebranding itself in response to the holistic value proposition and renewal of its corporate vision.

At the heart of the rebranding is a change in the name of the company to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Ltd (NMDPL) — matching with the company’s promise of building a modern, inclusive and vibrant community.

The name Navbharat Mega Developers is rooted in the company’s commitment to growth, change and hope, and the rebranding exercise that has received the affirmation of its Board of Directors and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

This change reflects the company’s fresh outlook and obligation to creating a broader and brighter future for everyone associated with or beneficiary of the gigantic and historic task of rehabilitating slums across the nation.

The name Navbharat, which means “New India,” reflects the massive potential this project holds in shaping a better tomorrow. Mega highlights the sheer scale and impact of the work being undertaken, while Developers points to the role the company intends to play in building a thriving community.

NMDPL is a special purpose vehicle between the Government of Maharashtra — through the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) / Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) — and the Adani Group. The change in name does not alter the government’s pivotal role or the core purpose of the project. NMDPL remains steadfast in its commitment to executing the Dharavi redevelopment as envisioned, ensuring transparency, inclusivity and the welfare of all stakeholders.

The initiative is not just to change the name DRPPL but also to avoid being mistaken for the government authority in the same space, which is DRP (Dharavi Redevelopment Authority), the special planning authority of the Government of Maharashtra dealing with Dharavi’s redevelopment.

The role of the Maharashtra Government remains unchanged and DRP continues to be the supervising authority for the ambitious project.

As India works towards its ambitious goal of becoming slum-free, Dharavi’s redevelopment is a crucial step in that direction. With this new name, NMDPL is reaffirming its pledge to the national cause.