Drive against sub-standard helmets: Govt asks DCs and DMs to target makers, retailers of non-compliant helmets

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance road safety and protect consumers from sub-standard helmets, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has written to District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

This initiative comes as a response to the growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

It is noted that the government has already made wearing a helmet mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Also, a helmet is a crucial safety measure for two-wheeler riders to prevent fatalities in road accidents. However, the effectiveness of a helmet is highly dependent on its quality. The

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has enforced the Quality Control Order (QCO) as of June 1, 2021, mandating that all helmets comply with the BIS standard IS 4151: 2015. Any helmet manufactured or sold without this certification violates the BIS Act, 2016.

It has been observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification, posing significant risks to consumers.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on. The government calls for strict enforcement against manufacturers operating without BIS licenses or using counterfeit ISI Mark, as well as retailers peddling these non-compliant products to unsuspecting consumers. Consumers can verify whether a helmet manufacturer is licensed by BIS through the BIS Care App or by visiting the BIS website.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said, “Helmets save lives, but only if they are of good quality. This initiative is crucial in removing unsafe helmets from the market and educating consumers about the importance of BIS-certified products.” It is pertinent to inform that till date, there are 162 licenses that have been cancelled/expired.

Besides, till date total 27 search and seizure have been conducted on misuse of BIS Standard Mark/Violation of QCOs in regards to 4151:2015 and cases are filed in

various courts.