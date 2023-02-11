DRI seizes contraband of over `1,000 cr every month: DG, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

NEW DELHI: Mohan Kumar Singh, Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while addressing at FICCI CASCADE ‘Anti-Smuggling Day’ event said, “For DRI every day is an Anti-Smuggling Day. The enormity of the issue of smuggling can be gauged from the fact that DRI seizes more than Rs 1,000 crore of contraband every month. Smuggling is carried out in our country by the land, sea and air route via different modes- containers, porous borders, usage of sophisticated means by smugglers etc.”

Applauding FICCI CASCADE Singh said, “Today, smugglers are using sophisticated methods and technologies to smuggle goods across international borders. This kind of illicit trade in terms of counterfeiting and smuggling is a global risk that has negative impacts on economic activities, deprives governments of revenue, forces a high burden on taxpayers, exposes customers to dangerous products and provides linkages to terrorism. Think Tanks like FICCI CASCADE can play an important role in generating fresh ideas, creating awareness and highlighting the problems of smuggling and counterfeiting.”

Over the years, FICCI CASCADE has been working on creating awareness on tackling the grave problem of smuggling and launched Anti-Smuggling Day in 2022 as a global first. The objective of declaring an Anti-Smuggling Day was to highlight the issue amongst consumers and how smuggling is impacting nation-building, enhance coordination and cooperation between law enforcement agencies, facilitate better exchange of information and experiences and build a strong network to find innovative solutions to combat the menace of smuggling.

P K Das, Director, Compliance and Facilitation Directorate, World Customs Organisation (WCO) said, “As per UNCTAD smuggling drains 3 per cent of the world’s economy and results in a loss of 2 trillion dollars. To address smuggling the WCO has unveiled a three- year strategic plan (2022-25) with a focus in the areas of illicit trade. WCO has also launched a data strategy to nurture and reengineer new processes, incorporate modern disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, drone, robotics etc.” Highlighting the importance of sharing best practices to tackle smuggling, Das added, “Advanced analytics used by CBIC to detect fraud in indirect taxation domain in India was showcased to WCO members as part of disseminating best practices. WCO also has been applying technology to improve the seamless flow of information and statistics. Real-time intelligence sharing amongst custom agencies is also being done.”

Speaking on the importance of Anti-Smuggling Day, Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said, “A year ago, on this day, FICCI CASCADE, took the lead and marked the launch of Anti-Smuggling Day on February 11. On that day we pledged to leave no stone unturned in raising awareness and resolved to take concerted action against this multi-faceted adversary.”