Dredging Corporation of India plans to foray into foreign market

New Delhi: State-owned Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) plans to foray into the foreign dredging market.

"The initiatives taken for setting our foot once again in foreign waters is likely to materialise. DCI has already been executing the dredging contract for Mongla Port, Bangladesh," the public sector unit under the shipping ministry said in its annual report.

The company also intends to increase income from operations and strengthen its domestic and international competitive position by expanding operations in both traditional and new dredging services.

"Our company also plans to refurbish the existing aged dredgers so as to increase their effectiveness and enhance their economic life," it said.

Further, with the impetus given to inland waterways by the Centre and the consequent necessity and demand for inland dredging, the company has added to its fleet an inland cutter suction dredger which has already joined

the fleet.

The company further said that it is exploring to have strategic alliances with major ports.

This, it said, will ensure assured business for the company and enable DCI to plan in advance the deployment of vessels.

The company is also exploring to become a nodal agency to meet all dredging requirements for major ports in the country.

Vishakapatnam-based DCI has been engaged in dredging, including maintenance dredging and capital dredging, at major ports of the country.