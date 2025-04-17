Dr Ankur Baruah assumes charge as Director (HR), Oil India Limited

Noida: Dr Ankur Baruah took charge as Director (Human Resources) of Oil India Ltd (OIL) on April 16, 2025. Prior to this, he served as Executive Director (HR) at OIL, bringing with him over three decades of exemplary leadership and expertise in HR management. Baruah holds an MBA in HR and a PhD in Business Administration. He is also certified in IPMA Project Management and accredited in Psychometric Testing. His rich experience covers key HR functions such as manpower planning, talent acquisition, performance management, stakeholder engagement & change management. Baruah has played a pivotal role in advancing progressive HR practices that have significantly strengthened OIL’s standing as a benchmark of excellence in the energy sector.