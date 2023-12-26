DPIIT working with 24 sub-sectors to promote mfg, exports & cut imports

New Delhi: The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is working with 24 sub-sectors, including furniture, aluminium, agrochemicals and textiles, to promote domestic manufacturing, boost exports and reduce imports, according to an official statement.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday said that since its launch, ‘Make in India’ has made “significant” achievements and is now focusing on 27 sectors under ‘Make in India 2.0’.

While the DPIIT is coordinating action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, the Department of Commerce is coordinating for 12 service sectors. “Now, DPIIT is working closely with 24 sub-sectors which have been chosen keeping in mind the Indian industries strengths and competitive edge, need for import substitution, potential for export and increased employability,”

the ministry said.

It added that these sub-sectors are — furniture, air-conditioners, leather and footwear, ready to eat, fisheries, agri produce, auto components, aluminium, electronics, agrochemicals, steel, textiles, electric vehicle (EV) components and integrated circuits, ethanol, ceramics, set top boxes, robotics, televisions, close circuit cameras, toys, drones, medical devices, sporting goods, gym equipment.

“Efforts are on to boost the growth of the sub-sectors in a holistic and coordinated manner,” it said. It also said that investment outreach is being done through ministries, state governments and Indian missions abroad.