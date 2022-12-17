DPIIT working with 24 sectors to boost mfg and exports

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working closely with 24 sectors, including electronics, textiles and auto components, to boost domestic manufacturing, increase exports and cut down imports, an official statement said on Friday.

"Now, DPIIT is working closely with 24 sub-sectors which have been chosen keeping in mind the Indian industries strengths and competitive edge, need for import substitution, potential for export and increased employability,"

it said.

These sectors include furniture, air-conditioners, footwear, auto components, aluminium, electronics, agrochemicals, steel, textiles, EV components and integrated circuits, ethanol, ceramics, set top boxes, robotics, televisions, close circuit cameras, toys, drones, sporting goods and gym equipment.

It added that the second phase of the Make in India campaign is focusing on 27 sectors. The DPIIT is coordinating action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while the Department of Commerce is coordinating for 12 service sectors.

On Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the DPIIT said so far 650 applications have been approved under 13 schemes for sectors including air-conditioners, LED lights, telecom and pharma.