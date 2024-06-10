DPIIT Secy pitches for strengthening quality system in country

New Delhi: Strengthening the entire quality system in the country is crucial for moving towards excellence, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Monday. Singh said there is a need to go beyond standard practices and develop processes.

“He mentioned that strengthening the accreditation body and the entire quality system is not just a necessity but a strategic move towards excellence,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) constitute the accreditation infra in India.

They are also signatories to the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). NABL has over 8,000 accredited labs, and NABCB has over 260 accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies).