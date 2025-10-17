DoT fines Airtel Rs 2.14L for subscriber rule breach

New Delhi: The telecom department has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.14 lakh on Bharti Airtel for violation of subscriber rules in the Karnataka circle, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

According to the license agreement, the company is required to ensure adequate verification of customers before enrolling them as subscribers and comply with the instructions issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT) in this regard.

The DoT conducted a sample CAF (customer application form) audit for August 2025, and alleged violation of terms and conditions by Bharti Airtel with respect to subscriber verification norms under the license agreement.

According to the filing, “The Department of Telecommunications, Karnataka LSA” has issued “notice, imposing a penalty of Rs 2,14,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms” to the company.

Airtel said it has opted not to contest and pay the penalty.