DoT extends AGR dues reassessment timeline for Vodafone Idea till June

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) expects that AGR reassessment for Vodafone Idea — which recently received government relief for its dues and liabilities — will be completed by June, sources said. The reassessment was earlier targeted for completion by March 31. Sources said the review of Spectrum Usage Charge is on, following the internal licence fee reassessment by Controller of Communication Accounts.

Accordingly, the timeline has been extended to June, sources said. The Union Cabinet has given relief to Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) based on the Supreme Court order and ‘frozen’ its Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY2007 to FY19.The ‘frozen’ dues are subject to reassessment.

The amount excludes those AGR dues of FY18 and FY 19 which stand finalised by the apex court’s 2020 order and payable in accordance.