DoT defers spectrum auction by 17 days to June 6

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has deferred the spectrum auction by 17 days to June 6 as per the amendments made in the notice inviting application for the bids on Wednesday.

The department has also reduced bank guarantee and guarantee for earnest money deposit, in a move to ease liquidity for the bidders.

According to the amendment, the new date for "start of the live auction" has been changed to June 6 — after the announcement of the Lok Sabha results — from

May 20.