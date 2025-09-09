Doorvery registers record growth in April-June qtr, achieves `7.5 cr ARR

New Delhi: Doorvery, an emerging B2B grocery delivery platform, on Tuesday announced impressive growth milestones within its first quarter of operations. The company has reached an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 7.5 crore and is recording 85–90 per cent month-over-month growth, underscoring its strong market positioning in India’s fast-evolving B2B grocery procurement sector.

The B2B grocery supply industry in India is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by changing consumer behaviours, increasing demand for convenience, and widespread adoption of digital solutions.

Doorvery is strategically positioned to capitalise on this shift by offering tailored procurement solutions for retail and hospitality sectors, among others.

Commenting on the milestone, G Surya Nayayan Patro, Director of Doorvery, said, “The early success of Doorvery reflects both the strength of our business model and the growing demand for streamlined grocery procurement. Our rapid growth trajectory demonstrates the trust that our clients place in us, and we are committed to continuously enhancing our platform to serve the evolving needs of businesses

across India."