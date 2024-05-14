‘Domestic PV wholesales up 1.3% to record 3,35,629 units in April’

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose to record levels in April driven by strong demand for utility vehicles, automobile industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.



The overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year to record levels of 3,35,629 units in April, as compared to 3,31,278 units in April 2023.

Utility vehicle sales stood at 1,79,329 units last month, up 21 per cent from 1,48,005 units in the same month

last year.

Passenger car dispatches, however, declined by 23 per cent to 96,357 units, as compared to 1,25,758 units in April 2023.

Van sales rose 15 per cent to 12,060 units last month, as against 10,508 units in April last year.

As per the data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler wholesales rose 31 per cent to 17,51,393 units last month, as compared to 13,38,588 units in April last year.

Motorcycle wholesales stood at 11,28,192 units last month, up 34 per cent, as compared to 8,39,274 units in the same month last year.

Scooter wholesales rose 25 per cent year-on-year to 5,81,277 units in April, as compared to 4,64,389 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler wholesales rose 14.5 per cent to 49,116 units last month, as against 42,885 units in April 2023.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said the current fiscal has started on a reasonably good note for the auto industry, as all the segments have posted growth in April 2024, compared to April 2023, driven by positive consumer sentiments and festivities during the month.

“Above normal monsoon rainfall, policy continuity post-elections and government’s push on manufacturing and infrastructure would propel the overall economic growth which would help in continuing the auto sector’s growth trajectory,” he added.