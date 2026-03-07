Domestic LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 60, commercial up Rs 115 amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi: The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict. Non-subsidised LPG, the one that common household users other than the Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. This is the second increase in prices in less than a year. Industry officials said the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia. Despite the price increase, cooking gas in India is priced at the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries, they said.

The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7. This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year. In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 912.50, Rs 939 in Kolkata and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the over 10 crore poor who have got free LPG connections since the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to get a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year. The price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 1,883 in Delhi. This increase comes on top of the Rs 28 per 19-kg cylinder increase on March 1. Commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 302.50 this year.