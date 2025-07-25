Domestic air travel rises to 1.36 crore in June: DGCA

New Delhi: Indian airlines carried more than 1.36 crore passengers in June, higher than the year-ago period, according to official data released by DGCA on Thursday.

The number of passengers flown by the carriers was 3 per cent more in June compared to 1.32 crore in May.

IndiGo’s market share dipped to 64.5 per cent in June from 64.6 per cent in May, while that of Air India Group rose to 27.1 per cent last month compared to 26.5 per cent in May.

Last month, the market share of Akasa Air remained unchanged at 5.3 per cent while that of SpiceJet declined to 1.9 per cent from 2.4 per cent in May.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines in June stood at 0.93 per cent.

Nearly 37 per cent of the flight cancellations in June were due to technical reasons, followed by operational (25 per cent) and weather (22.4 per cent).

In June, as many as 1,20,023 passengers were affected due to flight delays, and airlines shelled out little over Rs 1,68 crore towards facilitation. A total of 33,333 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations in June, and carriers spent Rs 72.40 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

As per the data, 1,022 passengers were denied boarding, and airlines paid Rs 99.57 lakh towards compensation and facilities.