Domestic air traffic declines to 1.29 cr in August, says DGCA data

New Delhi: Domestic airlines flew 1.29 crore passengers in August, lower than 1.31 crore people carried by them in the year-ago period, according to the latest official data.

However, the traffic quantum was higher in August compared to July, when it stood at 1.26 crore.

IndiGo’s domestic market fell to 64.2 per cent in August against 65.2 per cent in July, while that of Air India Group — comprising Air India and Air India Express — rose to 27.3 per cent from 26.2 per cent during the same period.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2025 were 1,107.26 lakhs as against 1054.66 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 4.99 per cent and a monthly growth of -1.40 per cent,” DGCA said in its monthly traffic report for August.

Meanwhile, the market share of Akasa Air dipped to 5.4 per cent in August from 5.5 per cent in the previous month, and that of SpiceJet remained unchanged at 2 per cent.

In August, government-owned Alliance Air’s market share slipped to 0.3 per cent from 0.4 per cent in July. Star Air and Fly91’s market share remained unchanged at 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

A total of 1,407 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines, and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried in August was around 1.09.

As per the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) data, a total of 74,381 passengers were affected due to flight delays, and airlines shelled out Rs 1.18 crore towards facilitation in August.

As many as 36,362 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations, with airlines spending Rs 64.51 lakh for compensation and facilities.

DGCA said a total of 705 passengers were denied boarding, and carriers spent Rs 24.52 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

In terms of On-Time Performance in August, IndiGo topped the list with 90.6 per cent, followed by Akasa Air (87 per cent), Air India Group (84.5 per cent), SpiceJet (68.2 per cent) and Alliance Air (55.2 per cent). OTP is computed for six metro airports — Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.