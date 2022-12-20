Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% in Nov

Mumbai: India's domestic passenger traffic rose 11.06 per cent to 116 lakh in November over the year-ago period, according to the latest data from aviation regulator DGCA.

In November 2021, the air passenger traffic stood at 105.16 lakh. The data showed that domestic carriers carried 116.79 lakh passengers in November, higher than 114.07 lakh recorded in October.

After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path and in recent days, daily domestic air traffic on an average is more than 4 lakh. In November, no-frills carrier IndiGo carried more than half (55.7 per cent) of the total domestic traffic at 65.01 lakh passengers, followed by Vistara at 9.3 per cent. The latter carried 10.87 lakh passengers.

Air India's market share in November touched 9.1 per cent, followed by AirAsia India (7.6 per cent), Go First and SpiceJet (both at 7.5 per cent). Air India along with Vistara and AirAsia, which are now part of the same group, flew a total of 30.35 lakh passengers in November with a combined market share of 26 per cent, as per the data.

Budget carrier SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor at 92 per cent in November while IndiGo regained back the top position in on-time performance with an average 92 per cent of its flights departing or arriving on time from four key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, according to data.