Dollar’s share in central-bank reserves declines: IMF

Washington: The dollar’s share in global central-bank reserves dropped in the three months to the end of September, while holdings of the Japanese yen rose, IMF data showed Friday, Bloomberg reported.

The greenback accounted for 59.2 per cent of globally allocated foreign-exchange reserves in the third quarter, down from a revised 59.4 per cent in the previous three months, according to IMF’s Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) data.

That’s the lowest since the fourth quarter last year.