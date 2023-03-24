Dollar falls for 6th day as Fed signals rate-hike pause

LONDON/SINGAPORE: The dollar headed for its longest losing streak in 2-1/2 years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded close to calling time on interest rate hikes, while the Swiss franc edged higher after the central bank pushed ahead with another hike.

The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points, as expected, but dropped language about “ongoing increases” being needed in favour of “some additional” rises, as it watches how wobbling confidence in banks affects the economy, Reuters reported.

Futures imply around a 50 per cent chance of one more quarter-point hike, in contrast to Europe where markets see around 50 bps of further tightening. The gap has sent the euro surging to a seven-week high of $1.0930, having also risen for six straight sessions. The shift in tone from the Fed makes it less likely that markets go back to worrying that strong economic data drives rates higher, NatWest Markets head of G10 FX strategy Brian Daingerfield said.

“From the foreign exchange perspective, we think that argues for further dollar weakness as the ceiling for the Fed cycle has clearly come down,” he said.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, was last down 0.2 per cent, on track for its sixth straight daily drop, its longest such streak since

September 2021.