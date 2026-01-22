DLF reports net profit of `1,207 cr in third quarter of current fiscal

New Delhi: DLF Limited on Thursday reported a steady performance in the third quarter of FY26, supported by strong cash generation, healthy collections and growth in its annuity business.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,479 crore, while EBITDA was Rs 849 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,207 crore during the period.

DLF generated a net operating cash surplus of Rs 3,876 crore in the quarter, helping it achieve its stated goal of zero gross debt. As a result, the company ended the quarter with a net cash position of Rs 11,660 crore. Strong business momentum also drove record collections, with cumulative net collections of Rs 10,216 crore for the first nine months of FY26, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year increase.

New sales bookings during the quarter amounted to Rs 419 crore, led by healthy monetisation of launched inventory, excluding The Dahlias. The company said it remains confident of meeting its full-year guidance and plans to roll out new product offerings in line with its medium-term strategy.

Reflecting its improving financial profile, ICRA upgraded DLF’s credit rating to AA+/Stable.

The annuity business continued to post consistent growth. DLF Cyber City Developers Limited reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,878 crore, EBITDA of Rs 1,464 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year, and profit of Rs 707 crore. DLF also added DLF Summit Plaza in Gurugram to its retail portfolio, taking total retail area to about 5 million sq ft.