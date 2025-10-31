DLF posts Rs 1,171 cr profit in Sept quarter

New Delhi: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,171 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,262 crore, while EBITDA was Rs 902 crore. The company also generated a net operating cash surplus of Rs 1,137 crore, with a net cash position of Rs 7,717 crore at the end of the quarter, it said in a statement.

New sales bookings for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 4,332 crore, supported by the successful launch of DLF’s maiden Mumbai project, The Westpark, and continued strong momentum in the super-luxury housing segment. Cumulative new sales bookings for the first half of FY26 reached Rs 15,757 crore.

DLF said it continues to prioritise strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing cash flow generation. Despite a dividend payout of Rs 1,485 crore and debt repayment of Rs 963 crore during the quarter, the company maintained its robust liquidity position.

DLF continues to leverage its extensive land bank to introduce new offerings calibrated to market momentum and aligned with its growth trajectory.