DLF net profit up 39% to Rs 1,282 cr in January-March qtr of FY25

New Delhi: Realty major DLF Ltd’s consolidated net profit jumped by 39 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore in Q4 on higher revenue while its sales bookings hit a record Rs 21,223 crore in whole FY25 driven by strong demand for luxury homes.

The company’s sales bookings rose 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding 2023-24 financial year, helped by bumper pre-sales in its ultra-luxury housing project ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram, DLF said in a statement on Monday.

DLF’s net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 1,282.2 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 919.82 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 3,347.77 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 2,316.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF’s net profit rose to Rs 4,366.82 crore during FY25 from Rs 2,723.53 crore in the FY24. Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,958.34 crore in FY24.

“Our development business achieved yet another year of robust and consistent performance, with record new sales booking of Rs 21,223 crore during FY25. This marked a year-on-year growth of 44 per cent,” the company said in a statement. The company’s latest super-luxury project ‘The Dahlias’ received encouraging demand and generated Rs 13,744 crore in new sales bookings during the last fiscal.