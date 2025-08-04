DLF June qtr net profit rises 19% to `766 crore

New Delhi: DLF Ltd reported a robust performance in Q1 FY26, with consistent growth across key operational and financial parameters.

Consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,981 crore, while EBITDA came in at Rs 628 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 766 crore, marking a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.

New sales bookings surged to Rs 11,425 crore in Q1, reflecting a strong 78 per cent Y-o-Y growth. This was largely driven by an overwhelming response to the company’s recent luxury launch, DLF Privana North.

DLF’s net cash position further improved to Rs 7,980 crore during the quarter, supported by disciplined capital management and healthy cash generation.

The company emphasised that its underlying business performance continues to be strong, offering clear visibility of future earnings, profitability, and cash flows, even though the full impact will reflect over time due to accounting treatments.

The company reiterated its commitment to delivering high-quality products aligned with these favorable industry trends.

DLF’s annuity business, operated through DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), also maintained its growth momentum.

DCCDL’s Q1FY26 consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,739 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 1,356 crore, representing a 14 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Net profit for the segment rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 593 crore. Strong demand led to healthy occupancy levels of 94 per cent across its commercial assets.

During the quarter, the company commissioned an additional 1.1 million square feet at DLF Downtown in Chennai, reinforcing its position in the city’s burgeoning commercial market.