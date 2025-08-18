Dixon Tech and China’s HKC form `370 cr JV to make display modules

New Delhi: Domestic electronics contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies has formed a Rs 370 crore joint venture for display modules manufacturing with Chinese company HKC Overseas

Limited.

The Dixon Technologies-HKC Overseas joint venture is for manufacturing and selling of LCD and TFT-LCD modules that are used in electronic devices like TV, mobile phones etc for display, a regulatory filing said on Saturday.

“Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has entered into a Term Sheet with HKC Corporation Ltd to form a joint venture for manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Modules, thin film transistor liquid crystal display modules, assembly of end products such as smartphones, TVs, monitors and auto displays and selling HKC branded end products in India,” the filing said.

HKC Overseas Limited will acquire 26 per cent stake in Dixon Display Technologies Pvt Ltd (DDTPL) for $10.998 million, about Rs 95.5 crore and Dixon will acquire 74 per cent stake in the JV for $31.3 million, about Rs 274 crore in two tranches.

“The company, HKC and Dixon Display Technologies Pvt Ltd have executed the SSHA (share subscription and shareholders’ agreement) on August 16, 2025,” the filing said.

Dixon has been on a spree of forming joint ventures with Chinese technology

companies.