‘Diwali sees record trade of `3.75 lakh cr’

New Delhi: Retail markets across India registered a record trade of Rs 3.75 lakh crore during this festive season so far, traders’ body CAIT said on Monday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated that festivals like Goverdhan Pooja, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Pooja and Tulsi Vivah are yet to be solemnised, which may attract additional trade worth Rs 50,000 crore.

“Notably, almost only Indian products were sold and purchased this Diwali, which is remarkable,” it stated.

Confederation of All India Traders Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Chinese goods lost a trade of worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore during the Diwali

festive season.