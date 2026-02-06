Diva & Jeet Adani celebrate 1st wedding anniversary with divyang women

Ahmedabad: Adani Mangal Seva on Thursday marked the completion of one year since its inception, with a quiet yet purposeful gathering at the Belvedere Club lawns in Shantigram that reflected continuity, commitment and service.

The initiative was launched ahead of Diva and Jeet Adani’s wedding on February 7, 2025, when they chose to anchor a personal milestone in a larger social purpose. What began as a pledge has since evolved into a structured social security programme supporting divyang women with long-term financial stability and dignity.

Anchored by the Adani Foundation, the Adani Group’s social development arm, Adani Mangal Seva supports 500 divyang women each year, aged 25 to 40, identified by project partner Youth for Jobs and holding Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards. Each beneficiary receives a Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit, created in partnership with State Bank of India, which provides assured monthly income and access to the principal after 10 years.

The initiative is designed to run for at least five years, with an annual allocation of Rs 50 crore, enabling support for up to 500 women annually. The programme draws inspiration from Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s belief of “Seva Hi Saadhna Hai”, underscoring service as a continuous and disciplined responsibility rather than a symbolic gesture.

The evening saw beneficiaries and their families participate in a prayer, reflection and cultural performances by the Blind People’s Association of Ahmedabad, followed by the distribution of fixed deposit certificates. The focus remained on inclusivity, dignity and shared participation.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said the pledge taken by Jeet and Diva a year ago to support 500 newly married divyang women annually continued with sincerity and responsibility, bringing dignity, hope and self-belief to many families.

Addressing the gathering, Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani said personal joy finds its highest meaning when shared for collective well-being, adding that Adani Mangal Seva is rooted in belief, empowerment and respect for human dignity.

Jeet Adani said the initiative represents a responsibility to be carried forward, while Diva Adani noted that it is built on the belief that dignity and security should be enduring.

During the programme, Gautam Adani also launched a book documenting stories of transformation under Adani Mangal Seva.

The evening concluded with a shared dinner, reinforcing the initiative’s grounded and inclusive spirit.