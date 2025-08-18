Disposal of consumer cases in NCDRC at 122% in July, 10 states resolve over 100% complaints

New Delhi: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has achieved a disposal rate of 122 per cent in consumer cases during the last month, the government said on Sunday.

Besides, the Department of Consumer Affairs in the central government highlighted that 10 states have also achieved more than 100 per cent disposal rate in July.

More than 100 per cent disposal rate means the cases resolved by the consumer forums were higher than the cases filed during that month. This will result in clearing the backlog of pending cases.

At present, there is the NCDRC at the national level and 35 State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRC). There are 685 district commissions as well.

“In a significant achievement for consumer grievance redressal in the country, ten states, along with the NCDRC, recorded a disposal rate of over 100 per cent in the month of July 2025,” the department, in a statement, said.

This indicated that the number of cases resolved exceeded the number of complaints filed during this period, it added.

As per the data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, NCDRC achieved a disposal rate of 122 per cent.

Tamil Nadu recorded 277 per cent disposal rate, Rajasthan 214 per cent, Telangana 158 per cent, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand 150 per cent each, Meghalaya 140 per cent, Kerala 122 per cent, Puducherry 111 per cent, Chhattisgarh 108 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 101 per cent.

Analysis of the July 2025 data revealed that the overall disposal of consumer cases across the country was substantially higher than the corresponding period in 2024, the statement said.

As of August 6, 2025, over two lakh users, including NRIs, have registered on the e-Jagriti platform since its launch on January 1, 2025, and 85,531 cases have been filed through this platform this year alone.

The department launched e-Jagriti as a next-generation and unified digital platform to transform consumer grievance redressal across the country.