Disha Eye Hospitals join hands with KKR as Official Vision Partner

Kolkata: Disha Eye Hospitals, has partnered with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the Official Vision Partner for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The collaboration brings together two homegrown organisations from Kolkata, often called the City of Joy.

Over the years, the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have built a strong sporting legacy through strategy, talent development and consistent performances.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to excellence, performance and community impact.

In professional sports such as cricket, sharp vision and strong visual reflexes are vital for reaction time, hand-eye coordination and on-field decision-making.

As part of the association, members of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad will also visit Disha Eye Hospitals to experience its advanced diagnostic infrastructure and modern eye-care

technologies.