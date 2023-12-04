Director Distribution of PSPCL chairs meeting to meticulously scrutinize functioning of department

Ludhiana: Director Distribution of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), DPS Grewal, chaired a crucial meeting in Ludhiana to meticulously scrutinize the functioning of the department.

The meeting witnessed the presence of officials including Chief Engineer Operations, DS Central Zone Ludhiana, Deputy Chief Engineer/Operation DS Circle City East, City West, Suburban Ludhiana, and Superintending Engineer Khanna. Senior officers from P&M (Protection & Maintenance), TL (Transmission Line), and the Grid Construction Organisation also participated in the deliberations. The meeting focused on a comprehensive agenda covering key aspects of the distribution network. The agenda points included discussions on TR-7, Pending connections, Defaulting amounts, Pending Key exceptions, Return of Dismantled meters to ME Lab, Paddy preparation for 2024 as per the maximum demand of August 2023, Maintenance, Progress of Checking power theft, and the release of new connections in high loss areas.

Smart Metering, Net Metering, and Consumer Services were also on the agenda. One of the paramount directives emanating from the meeting was to intensify efforts to detect power theft in high-loss identified areas, with the aim of plugging revenue leakage. The authorities expressed concern over the non-submission of MAS accounts by Junior Engineers (JE’s) and emphasized clearing the backlog in a time-bound manner.

Chief Engineer Inderpal Singh, who was present at the meeting, affirmed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of all directives received from Director

Distribution.