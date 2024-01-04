Director Admin, PSPCL expresses gratitude to CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Director Admin of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for government’s successful acquisition of a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.

He expressed that this strategic move is poised to bring substantial benefits to a vast number of consumers, particularly those in Tarn Taran district and adjoining areas.

The thermal power plant, acquired at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore, will be named as the Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant, paying homage to the third Sikh Guru.

Director Admin highlighted that this acquisition is a crucial step towards bolstering power generation in the state, addressing the growing demand for electricity.