Direct tax kitty rises 7.1% to Rs 22.8L cr till Mar 17 this fiscal

New Delhi: The net direct tax collection grew 7.1 per cent to about Rs 22.8 lakh crore till March 17 this fiscal due to slower refunds and higher corporate tax mop-up.

Data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday showed that net corporate tax collection grew by about 13 per cent to Rs 9.68 lakh crore, and taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), increased 3 per cent to around Rs 11.32 lakh crore.

Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 55,717 crore between April 1, 2025, and March 17, 2026, against Rs 53,095 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, registering a rise of 5 per cent.

Tax refund issuance declined by 6 per cent to Rs 4.34 lakh crore during the period.

Sharing details of advance tax, the department said the advance tax collection rose by 6.4 per cent to Rs 11.13 lakh crore in four tranches.

The last tranche of advance tax collection closed on March 15. There was a degrowth of 1.78 per cent in advance tax collection in the non-corporate segment to Rs 2.83 lakh crore till March 17, 2026, compared to Rs 2.88 lakh crore during the same period of the previous financial year. As regards corporate tax, it grew by 9.5 per cent to Rs 8.29 lakh crore from Rs 7.57 lakh crore as of March 17, 2025.

Gross direct tax collection increased 4.8 per cent to Rs 27.15 lakh crore till March 17 of this fiscal. This includes gross corporate tax and non-corporate tax mop-up of Rs 13.47 lakh crore and Rs 13.11 lakh crore, respectively. In the Revised

Estimates (RE) for the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 24.84 lakh crore.