Dir Admin PSPCL holds meeting with White Avenue residents

Amritsar: Director Admin at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Jasbir Singh Sur Singh convened a meeting with the residents of White Avenue, a posh locality in Amritsar to discuss and address the power-related issues faced by the residents.

Director Admin was presided here as a chief guest to inaugurate a health check-up camp organised by White Avenue Welfare Society.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Engineer (city circle) Er. Rajiv Parashar, XEN Er. Mandeep Singh, SDO, and other officials.

While interacting with the residents, Er. Prashar enlightened the residents about the implementation of smart meters, emphasizing the technological advancements that are being introduced to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of power consumption monitoring.

The residents were informed that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, has prioritized ensuring that consumers face no power-related challenges.

During the meeting the residents were also apprised of the various policies laid out by the state government to streamline power distribution.

Director Admin Jasbir Singh Sur Singh assured the residents of swift redressal of their grievances, reiterating the commitment of the PSPCL to maintain uninterrupted power supply to the consumers