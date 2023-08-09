MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Dilip Kumar Singh takes over the charge of NCR SDGM
Dilip Kumar Singh takes over the charge of NCR SDGM

BY MPost9 Aug 2023 6:15 PM GMT
Dilip Kumar Singh has taken over the charge of Senior Deputy General Manager, North Central Railway. The Senior Deputy General Manager is the head of Vigilance Department of the zonal railways. Dilip Kumar Singh is an officer of 1990 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineering. Prior to joining as Senior Deputy General Manager, Singh was working as Divisional Railway Manager, Alipurduar junction, Northeast Frontier Railway. mpost

