Digital media overtakes TV in 2024, contributes 32% to overall revenue

New Delhi: Digital media in India has overtaken traditional television in 2024, becoming the largest segment in the media & entertainment (M&E) sector, contributing an unprecedented 32 per cent to the overall revenues, according to the latest FICCI-EY report.

Moreover, digital media is expected to be the first M&E segment to cross Rs 1 trillion in ad revenues in 2026, it said.

The Indian M&E sector is expected to grow at over 7 per cent in the next three years to cross Rs 3 lakh crore, it added.

The Indian M&E sector in 2024 reached a total valuation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore ($29.4 billion) and contributed 0.73 per cent to India’s GDP in 2024. “Looking ahead, the Indian M&E sector is expected to grow by 7.2 per cent in 2025, reaching Rs 2.7 trillion ($31.6 billion), and then expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7 per cent to reach Rs 3.1 trillion ($36.1 billion) by 2027,” it said.