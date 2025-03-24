‘Digital eye strain: Nearly 50% population to develop near-sightedness’

New Delhi: On the second day of the third ‘Illness to Wellness’ Summit organised by the ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR, leading medical experts highlighted how the world is moving towards an explosive myopic crisis.

“With nearly 50 per cent of the population expected to develop near-sightedness, we are facing an explosive myopia crisis. In today’s digital age, computer vision syndrome is a growing concern, with its effects falling into three key categories. First, reduced or ineffective blinking leads to ocular surface issues such as dryness, burning, and eye fatigue. Second, prolonged screen time strains our ability to shift focus between near and distant objects causing focusing difficulties. Third, poor posture contributes to neck and head strain, adding to overall discomfort. Together, these symptoms define digital eye strain,” said, Padma Shri Dr. (Prof.) A K Grover, Chairman, Vision Eye Centres & Sr. Consultant, Department of Ophthalmology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), New Delhi.

Highlighting the issue of myopia amongst children, Dr. Anuj Mehta, Professor & HOD, Ophthalmology, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital said, “Digital eye strain is becoming a significant concern, especially among children. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the screen time of children increased dramatically as they shifted to online learning through tablets and laptops. At the same time, outdoor activities were almost completely eliminated. This had a major impact on their eye health. When children focus on screens for long periods, the eye muscles remain contracted. Over time, this prolonged strain contributes to the development of myopia (near-sightedness), particularly in young, pliable eyes.”

On the rise of refractive errors as a major concern, Dr. (Brig) Vijay Mathur, Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said, “Youngsters and millennials today spend 10 to 14 hours a day on digital screens, leading to a rise in eye strain, headaches, fatigue, double vision, and blurred vision. Even more alarming is the shift in myopia progression. Previously, it was believed that refractive power stabilised around 18-19 years of age. However, in today’s digital era, we are witnessing continued progression well into young adulthood, between 20 and 30 years of age.”

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, in his address said, “I sincerely thank all the doctors who have contributed immensely to the success of the 3rd Illness to Wellness summit. I am also very happy with the strong participation of the children who have become an integral part of our decade long illness to wellness journey. The campaign had organised an inter-school drawing competition on crucial themes of air pollution and its impact on health and the environment, as well as on the importance of health and hygiene. I am confident that in the coming times we will continue to strengthen our delivery, and expand our engagement on both awareness generation and dissemination of information.”