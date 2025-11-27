Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn to build data centres in Andhra

New Delhi: Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Brookfield and US-based Digital Realty, on Wednesday announced a whopping investment of USD 11 billion (around Rs 98,000 crore) by 2030 to set up 1 GW of data centre capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

The AI-native, purpose-built data centres will span 400 acres in Visakhapatnam, the digital infrastructure company said in a statement.

“Digital Connexion...announced an investment of approximately USD 11 billion over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 gigawatt state-of-the-art AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh across 400 acres of land,” the company statement said. The planned 1 GW (1000 MW of electricity consumption at full capacity operation) facility in Visakhapatnam is expected to use electricity equivalent to nearly 50 per cent of Mumbai’s annual consumption.

Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for making the investment, the statement said.

This is the second major investment in the country, following Google’s announcement last month to invest USD 15 billion in Andhra Pradesh to build an artificial intelligence hub comprising data centres in Visakhapatnam.

Amazon.com Inc. has also announced plans to invest USD 12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure by 2030, while OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is preparing to establish a 1-gigawatt data centre in the region.

Microsoft is also expanding its data centre footprint in India, a key growth market with nearly a billion internet users. Billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have similarly announced significant investments to boost data centre capacity in the country.

Analysts project India’s data centre market to top USD 100 billion by 2027. According to a recent CBRE report, India has attracted nearly USD 94 billion in DC investment commitments since 2019, with USD 30 billion in the first nine months of the present year, leading to total capacity surpassing 1.5 gigawatts. “Digital Connexion data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workload, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation,” the statement said.

The company already has a campus in Chennai, and another with 40 megawatt capacity is being constructed in Mumbai.