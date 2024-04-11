Dhoni’s ex-biz partner nabbed in Rs 15 cr scam

JAIPUR: MS Dhoni has taken legal action against his former business partner, Mihir Diwakar, for allegedly defrauding him. Dhoni filed a criminal case against Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, of which Diwakar serves as a director alongside Soumya Das, accusing them of using his name without authorization to establish a sports academy in Jaipur. The case, filed at the District Court Ranchi, led to Diwakar’s arrest by the Jaipur police. He faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B.

According to reports, Diwakar allegedly collected approximately Rs 15 crore in franchise fees under the pretext of establishing academies like the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy and MS Dhoni Sports Academy. However, investigations suggest that he failed to fulfill his commitments and return the funds collected through his company, RK Sports. ven after Dhoni formally revoked Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd’s authority on August 15, 2021, Diwakar persisted in operating cricket academies both domestically and internationally under Dhoni’s banner.

Dhoni accuses Diwakar of misleading the public by exploiting their association to establish cricket academies in Jaipur, despite not having his permission to use his name for such ventures.