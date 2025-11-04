‘Dholera set to become major hub for high-tech mfg’

Ahmedabad: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Dholera city in Gujarat will become a major hub for high-tech manufacturing in the near future and almost all countries across the world are keeping an eye on India and the state’s semiconductor sector.

The Union Electronics and IT Minister for held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the progress of semiconductor and display fab projects in Gujarat, which was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Science & Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, a state government release said.

During the meeting, he received a detailed presentation on the ongoing state government works related to power, water, logistics, and social infrastructure, as well as rail, road, and air connectivity for semiconductor projects like Tata, Micron, and CG Semicon being established in Dholera and Sanand.

Expressing confidence that Dholera will soon become a major centre for high-tech manufacturing, Vaishnaw said, “Almost all countries in the world are observing the semiconductor sector of India and Gujarat, and Dholera is being specially highlighted in reference to the semiconductor industry.”

The Central and state governments carry the crucial responsibility of ensuring that India’s first semiconductor chip becomes fully functional within the scheduled timeframe, said Vaishnaw, who also reviewed 10 critical projects during the meeting and directed that regular follow-up meetings be held on issues related to them. He assured that concerned departments of the Central and state governments are available 24x7 to provide necessary support to semiconductor industries.