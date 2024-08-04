Dharavi redevelopment gets boost as resident body supports govt survey

Mumbai: In a shot in the arm for redevelopment of Asia’s biggest slum, a newly formed association of residents of Dharavi and its vicinity has lent its support to ongoing state government-led survey of informal tenements, a precursor to the $3-billion project by the Adani group that promises to transform lives of an estimated one million residents.

“We request the survey be conducted at the earliest possible time to ensure that the redevelopment can move forward without further delays,” Citizen and Society Development Welfare body of Dharavi residents wrote to S V R Srinivas, CEO Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), of government of Maharashtra, on July 30. Representatives of Citizen and Society Development Welfare, who have given the slogan of Dharavi Banao Andolan, met Srinivas and submitted a memorandum seeking expedition of the survey being conducted in Dharavi.

The survey, which began on March 18, 2024, has so far completed 10,000 tenements via door to door visits while counting has been done on more than 21,000 tenements. This includes residential, commercial tenements and religious structures as well across Dharavi.

Mapping of the roughly 600 acres of densely populated Dharavi is crucial for the redevelopment that is likely to take seven years to complete. Eligible residents will get a 350 square foot flat in the area once the project is completed, while ineligible residents will be rehoused elsewhere in Mumbai.

3-D mapping expert Genesys International Ltd will map the area while UK consultancy Buro Happold Ltd will outline the physical infrastructure needs and Boston-based Sasaki Associates Inc is incharge of overall re-design.

Dharavi residents, known as Dharavikars, have also asked Srinivas to take legal action against those who are opposing the survey process.

“We urge the authorities to take necessary action against any person or group of persons, who are hindering the survey. Ensuring the lawful and uninterrupted progress of the survey is essential for the benefit of all residents of Dharavi,” the association said in the memorandum.

The delegation stressed to Srinivas that obstructing the survey process was not only detrimental to the redevelopment efforts but also constituted a violation of the law. “It is clearly stated in the law that no one is permitted to impede government work,” they said.

Deepak Kaitke of the association in the letter said the residents of Dharavi “emphasise the urgent need for the commencement of the survey for the Dharavi redevelopment project.”