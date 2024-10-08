DGCA warns airlines on potential rudder issue

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk of a jammed rudder control system.



The move follows the recent probe report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 aircraft lanes equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

Against the backdrop of the potential risk of a jammed or restricted rudder control system, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued safety recommendations to the Indian carriers.

Currently, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet operate Boeing 737 planes.

In August, Boeing informed affected operators of 737 planes about the potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator.