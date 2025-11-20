DGCA to meet operators, pilots’ bodies over crew duty, rest norms next week

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has convened a meeting with airline operators and pilots’ bodies in New Delhi next week to discuss various issues related to the cockpit crew’s duty and rest norms.

The latest flight duty time limitation norms, which entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as against six earlier were initially opposed by the domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Air India.

But they were subsequently rolled out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the Delhi Hiigh Court’s directives, albeit after a delay of over one year and in a phased manner with the first phase in June and second phase this month.

“The DGCA has called a meeting on Monday with the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) and Airlines’ Pilots Association (ALPA-India) to discuss the dispensation to various airlines, which will be followed by another meeting on FRMS,” said a source.