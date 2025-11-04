DGCA to hold monthly review meets with airlines

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will be holding review meetings with executives of airlines for three days starting Tuesday, according to sources.

Various topics, including on-time performance, flight duty time limitations, redressal of customer grievances and issues faced by airlines, are expected to be discussed at the meetings.

The sources said these are monthly review meetings being convened by the DGCA.

On Tuesday, review meetings will be held for Air India and IndiGo, the sources said.

The country’s civil aviation market is one of the world’s fastest growing markets and airlines as well as airports are expanding their capacities to cater to the rising traffic demand.

In recent times, there have been instances of airlines facing hoax bomb threats, technical issues with aircraft, flight cancellations and delays, among other issues.