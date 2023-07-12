DGCA puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance, airline refutes claims

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has put SpiceJet under “enhanced surveillance” amid the budget airline facing multiple financial headwinds in recent months, a senior official said on Tuesday, but the carrier refuted any such

development.

It also comes against the backdrop of various lessors seeking repossession of aircraft leased to SpiceJet and some of the cases have been settled by the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance for more than three weeks now and it is an ongoing process, the official said.

According to the regulatory official, the enhanced surveillance includes increased night surveillance and spot checks.

The focus is to ensure that due to financial issues, there are no potential adverse impact on the flight operations and that there is no “cutting corners” on safety, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

The enhanced surveillance is also to check whether safety obligations are being met or not, the official added.