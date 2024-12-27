DGCA orders suspension of two Akasa directors for lapses in pilots’ training

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered the suspension of director of operations and director of training at Akasa Air for six months for alleged lapses in pilots’

training.

The two senior executives of the airline, in which the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes, have “failed” to ensure “compliances” with the civil aviation requirements, DGCA said in its order of December 27.

Response to the query sent to Akasa on the issue was awaited.