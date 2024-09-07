DGCA issues guidelines for vertiports

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for vertiports that can be used for operating aircraft that can take off and land in a vertical manner.

The government is looking to push for eVTOL (electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) aircraft as part of advanced air mobility solutions.

After extensive stakeholder consultations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular for the development and operation of vertiports to be used for aircraft capable of vertical take-offs and landings.

The guidelines provide specifications for the essential infrastructure needed to support vertiport operations, including standards for visual aids to assist in landings, according to a release.

It also mentions battery charging requirements as well as procedures to ensure preparedness and safety in case of emergencies.

DGCA said the guidelines will enable in granting of site clearance and authorisation post-construction of a

vertiport.