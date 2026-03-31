DGCA & GSV join hands to boost aviation training

NEW DELHI: In a big move for India’s civial aviation sector, the country’s flight watchdog DGCA teamed up with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) with an objective of sharing/enhancing of knowledge, skills relevant to the scientific, technological, and management aspects in the broad areas of Aviation, Aviation Engineering and Aviation Management.



The agreement between them wasn’t loud – just firm, clear, and written down. One signature came from Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, acting for DGCA. The other pen belonged to Manoj Choudhury, head of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya .

Both marks were made while Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu – and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw looked on.

Starting in 2026–27, a new B.Sc. in Aviation Maintenance Engineering arrives through stronger ties between schools and industry.

This agreement focuses on building expertise in aviation engineering, oversight, and upkeep.

Instead of just theory, the curriculum blends classroom knowledge with real-world rules plus actual job demands.

One standout feature? It lasts three years, shaping practical readiness alongside formal study.