DFS, SC panel hold mediation training for DRT officers and PSB executives

New Delhi: Department of Financial Services (DFS) in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCMP), Supreme Court of India, organised a 40-hour mediation training programme for the presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and senior executives of public sector banks.

The training organised from September 24-28 highlighted the importance of dispute resolution mechanisms in the present times, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Mediation is internationally recognised as an effective practice for resolving disputes through mutual consensus, it said.

During this training programme various topics including concept of mediation, comparison between judicial process and various ADR processes, the process, stages and role of mediators, ways of communication in mediation as well as negotiation and bargaining in mediation were covered, it said.

The training programme also covered the role of various stakeholders viz referral judges, lawyers and parties in mediation with special focus on the cases tried and entertained by the Presiding Officers of DRTs under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy (RDB) Act 1993 and the SARFAESI Act, 2002, it said.

The participants expressed their satisfaction regarding the range of topics covered during the training and conveyed their appreciation to the DFS and MCMP, Supreme Court for organizing this 40 hours mediation training,

it added. PTI